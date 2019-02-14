69°
Latest Weather Blog
McConnell: Trump to sign bill, declare national emergency at border
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has indicated he's prepared to sign the government funding bill and issue a national emergency on the border.
McConnell said Thursday the Senate will soon vote on the bill that's needed to avoid a partial federal shutdown Friday.
The comprise measure keeps departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.
The House is also expected to vote on the bill later Thursday.
Trump's assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nine members of shuttered LSU fraternity arrested; disturbing hazing details released
-
Woman killed in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
One dead in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
Back in BR: Bayou Country Superfest to announce 2019 music lineup
-
LHSAA wants parents to "cool it"