McConnell: Trump to sign bill, declare national emergency at border

2 hours 16 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, February 14 2019 Feb 14, 2019 February 14, 2019 2:27 PM February 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has indicated he's prepared to sign the government funding bill and issue a national emergency on the border.
  
McConnell said Thursday the Senate will soon vote on the bill that's needed to avoid a partial federal shutdown Friday.
  
The comprise measure keeps departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.
  
The House is also expected to vote on the bill later Thursday.
  
Trump's assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.
