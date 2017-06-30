83°
McConnell says he'll stick with his health bill

52 minutes 46 seconds ago June 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 Friday, June 30 2017 June 30, 2017 9:02 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

WASHINGTON - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected President Donald Trump's advice to first repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and then replace it later with something else.
 
McConnell says the current health care bill remains challenging but "we are going to stick with that path."
 
Trump tweeted earlier Friday that if Republicans could not reach a consensus on the current bill, they "should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!" Several Republican senators signed on to Trump's plan.
 
But McConnell is showing no interest in that strategy. He told a gathering of Republicans in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, that "failure has to be possible or you can't have success."
 
McConnell says, "It's not easy making American great again, is it?"

