52°
Latest Weather Blog
McCain to Trump: Provide wiretap evidence or retract claim
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump last week accused the Obama administration of wiretapping phones at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.
Now Republican Sen. John McCain is telling the Trump administration to either provide evidence of wiretapping by today or issue a retraction.
A request for evidence was also made in a letter sent to the Justice Department by House committee chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican from California.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC referees claim they aren't being paid on time
-
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 E near Sorrento
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former prosecutor faces arrest for violent tirade against estranged wife
-
City plans show handicap accessible ramps long overdue