52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

McCain to Trump: Provide wiretap evidence or retract claim

1 hour 43 minutes 52 seconds ago March 13, 2017 Mar 13, 2017 Monday, March 13 2017 March 13, 2017 4:44 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump last week accused the Obama administration of wiretapping phones at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

Now Republican Sen. John McCain is telling the Trump administration to either provide evidence of wiretapping by today or issue a retraction.

A request for evidence was also made in a letter sent to the Justice Department by House committee chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican from California.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days