McCain to Trump: Provide wiretap evidence or retract claim

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump last week accused the Obama administration of wiretapping phones at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.



Now Republican Sen. John McCain is telling the Trump administration to either provide evidence of wiretapping by today or issue a retraction.



A request for evidence was also made in a letter sent to the Justice Department by House committee chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican from California.