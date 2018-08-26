84°
McCain to lie in state in US Capitol rotunda
WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional leaders say Republican Sen. John McCain will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol rotunda.
Republican and Democratic leaders did not give a date for the event, saying Sunday that more details would be released later.
McCain died Saturday at his ranch near Sedona, Arizona, at age 81. The six-term Arizona senator and decorated Vietnam War veteran had an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Events are expected to begin in his home state and move to Washington before his burial at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak at McCain's service in Washington.
