McCain's farewell letter read by aide

3 hours 9 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 August 27, 2018 1:40 PM August 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A final letter from Sen. John McCain expressed his deep gratitude and love of country, and offered words of wisdom to his fellow Americans.
  
Rick Davis, former presidential campaign manager for McCain who is serving as a family spokesman, read the farewell message at a press briefing in Phoenix.
  
In the statement, McCain reflected on the privilege of serving his country and said he tried to do so honorably. He also touched on today's politics.
  
"Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here," McCain wrote. "Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history."
  
McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol and at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. before his burial on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy.
  

