McCain's casket arrives at church for funeral

PHOENIX (AP) - The hearse carrying Sen. John McCain's casket has arrived at a Phoenix church for a memorial service.

The motorcade came Thursday from the Arizona Capitol where he laid in state. It passed saluting firefighters and dozens of well-wishers waving campaign-style McCain signs and American flags.

It passed a school where kids peered through the fence to catch a glimpse.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is among speakers at the church service, which will be attended by dozens of senators, other politicians and some professional athletes.

After it ends, McCain's body will be taken to the airport and flown to Washington, D.C. There will be a viewing at the U.S. Capitol before a memorial service featuring former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama and burial at the U.S. Naval Academy.