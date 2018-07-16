McCain blasts Trump press conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain calls President Donald Trump’s press conference “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.”

The Arizona Republican says the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki was “a tragic mistake.” The senator says Trump proved not only unable, “but unwilling to stand up to Putin.”

And he said Trump and Putin “seemed to be speaking from the same script” as Trump made a “conscious choice to defend a tyrant.” McCain, who has been away from the Senate as he battles brain cancer, said the damage inflicted by Trump’s “naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate.”