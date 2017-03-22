Mayor's parish-wide cleanup set for April 1

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is hosting a parish-wide cleanup event on Saturday, Apr. 1.

Residents are asked to join Broome along with community groups and businesses to help pick up litter at several sites throughout the community. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. for registration and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the cleanup.

The cleanup will take place in areas in each of the 12 Metro Council districts through the City-Parish. Volunteers are asked to wear a red t-shirt in honor of Baton Rouge's bicentennial celebration. Those who wish to participate can sign up as an individual or a team. To sign up go to http://kbrb.org/projects or call (225) 381- 0860.

All cleaning supplies and water will be provided.

Litter costs Louisiana taxpayers an estimated $40 million yearly for disposal, enforcement of litter laws and anti-litter education programs, according to Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

"Mayor Broome's Clean Sweep EBR" is being hosted in collaboration with Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful and Great American Cleanup. The mayor is partnering with Visit Baton Rouge, Waste Management, Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Downtown Business Association, Baton Rouge Lodging Association, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, Baton Rouge 200 and the Downtown Development District.



"A clean city is not only great for our residents, but it also affects tourism, economic development, and it even affects crime. We need everyone working together to make our community a place we are all proud to call home," Broome said.