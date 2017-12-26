Mayor's office says new police chief will be announced this week

BATON ROUGE – The mayor's office said it is on track to meet the mayor's own deadline of hiring a police chief by the end of the year.

With just a handful of days left in 2017, a spokesperson for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said the mayor still intends to make a decision and announce the city's next police chief in the coming days. New Year's Eve is Sunday.

Five finalists are being considered - Myron Daniels, Darryl Honore, Robert McGarner, Murphy Paul and Ronald Stevens. Initially, 12 people applied for the job.

Former Police Chief Carl Dabadie retired and left the position in July. Lt. Jonny Dunnam has been serving as the interim chief since and did not apply for the job.

