Mayor releases statement on shooting of McKinley High student

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Monday in response to the shooting death of an 18-year-old McKinley High School student.

The mayor offered her condolences to the family of Bryant Lee, a McKinley High quarterback who was gunned down at a graduation party over the weekend. She also asked that the community come together to make the Baton Rouge area safer for all.

"No mother should have to experience the death of a child. My heart genuinely aches for her," the mayor said. "Our children are our most valuable resources and greatest blessings. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Lee’s family, friends and loved ones, including his McKinley Senior High School family."

Lee was only a few days from graduating from high school when he died Saturday. The school plans to give out his diploma with the rest of his class on Wednesday.

Mayor Broome's full statement can be found below:

As I reflected on Mother’s Day and area graduations this past weekend, I felt compelled to reach out to the family of Bryant Lee. No mother should have to experience the death of a child. My heart genuinely aches for her. Our children are our most valuable resources and greatest blessings. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Lee’s family, friends and loved ones, including his McKinley Senior High School family. Every human life has value and purpose in our community, and violence should not and will not be our norm. It is my hope that everyone in this area shares this sentiment as we strive to make #BatonRouge a safe, progressive place for all.