Mayor proposes cost-effective alternatives to TramLinkBR

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced that her administration would not move forward with the TramLinkBR project as initially envisioned.

Instead, Broome will work with CATS and other stakeholders to evaluate cost-effective alternatives to the tram, namely Bus Rapid Transit System, according to a release.

“BRT offers similar features to modern streetcars, but at a much lower cost. It is considered a fast, reliable, convenient form of transportation and a proven driver of enhanced economic development,” said Broome. “We believe that putting our efforts into BRT, as an alternative to the tram along the Nicholson corridor, will provide expansion opportunities and touch a greater part of our community by alleviating some of our traffic and transportation challenges.”