Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is looking to push a new tax to improve traffic in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On Friday, the mayor's office confirmed it was pushing for the new to be placed on upcoming ballots. A $5 million property tax was proposed last year, however the EBR Metro Council refused to place that item on the November ballot. That tax would have funded about 40 different road projects in the area.

The mayor's office expects the list of projects funded by the sales tax would be similar to the one attached to last year's proposal.

The tax proposal would need to be introduced and approved by the metro council by mid-October in order for it to make it onto the December ballot.