90°
Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is looking to push a new tax to improve traffic in East Baton Rouge Parish.
On Friday, the mayor's office confirmed it was pushing for the new to be placed on upcoming ballots. A $5 million property tax was proposed last year, however the EBR Metro Council refused to place that item on the November ballot. That tax would have funded about 40 different road projects in the area.
The mayor's office expects the list of projects funded by the sales tax would be similar to the one attached to last year's proposal.
The tax proposal would need to be introduced and approved by the metro council by mid-October in order for it to make it onto the December ballot.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man rushed to hospital after being crushed between vehicle and a building...
-
Downed power lines reported, second morning outage in College Drive area
-
Left turn lanes coming to problem intersection
-
Heartless thief takes advantage of 'elderly' man in need of help at...
-
Scalise back for congressional game a year after shooting
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern