Mayor-President discusses recent rash of fires

Photo: A trailer fire left three people dead Wednesday in Zachary

BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other officials discussed public safety concerns regarding a recent rash of fires in the parish.

In the past week, there have been three fatal fires. Two people were found dead in a house fire on 78th Street on Jan 2.

Yesterday a woman was killed in a fire at an apartment complex on Governor Drive.

Last night a mother and her two daughters perished in a trailer fire in Zachary. During the press conference the mayor of Zachary said authorities believe there was no smoke alarm in the home where the family of three was killed last night.

Mayor Broome said in 2015 there were eight fire related deaths, in 2016 there were nine and in 2017 there were seven. Right now for 2018 there have been six fire related deaths.