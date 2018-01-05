Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-President discusses recent rash of fires
BATON ROUGE- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other officials discussed public safety concerns regarding a recent rash of fires in the parish.
In the past week, there have been three fatal fires. Two people were found dead in a house fire on 78th Street on Jan 2.
Yesterday a woman was killed in a fire at an apartment complex on Governor Drive.
Last night a mother and her two daughters perished in a trailer fire in Zachary. During the press conference the mayor of Zachary said authorities believe there was no smoke alarm in the home where the family of three was killed last night.
Mayor Broome said in 2015 there were eight fire related deaths, in 2016 there were nine and in 2017 there were seven. Right now for 2018 there have been six fire related deaths.
Officials say the key word is WORKING smoke alarms. You can call (844)-741-7270 or visit the Red Cross website to get a smoke alarm if you don’t already have one.— Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) January 4, 2018