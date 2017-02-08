Mayor: power will be restored in Donaldsonville by tonight

DONALDSONVILLE –Crews in Donaldsonville worked through the night to restore power and clear streets for Wednesday morning.

Entergy reports that more than 800 customers are still without power in Ascension Parish. Those without power are concentrated in the Donaldsonville area, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown Tuesday. Mayor Leroy Sullivan tells WBRZ that he estimates that power will be returned by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

DEMCO reports that all customers in Ascension Parish now have power restored.

LA 18 at LA 3120 remains closed due to downed powerlines blocking the intersection. Authorities say tornado winds wrapped downed powerlines around a passing car, causing the electric current to immediately shatter the car's windows. Sources tell WBRZ's Michael Vinsanau that no one was hurt.

Tornado winds wrapped power lines around this car. Electric currents immediately blew out windows. Driver is fine. pic.twitter.com/Topps0IYui — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) February 8, 2017

The power outages has caused some schools in the Donaldsonville area to close Wednesday. Ascension Catholic High School and the Ascension Head Start as well as the Ascension Parish School Board office did not open due to a lack of power.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Entergy estimates that all power will be restored by Wednesday evening. More than 45 power poles are still down in the region. An additional 50 linemen, four vegetation crews and two scout teams are working in Ascension Parish to restore service.

To report damage in your area or a power outage, contact Entergy at 1-800-Entergy