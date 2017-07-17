Mayor orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen officers in 2016 ambush

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has ordered flags on city-parish grounds to be flown at half-staff in honor of three law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty during an ambush July 17, 2016.

Baton Rouge Police Officers Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson, along with Deputy Brad Garafola were killed when a gunman opened fire on law enforcement outside the B-Quik gas station on Airline Hwy. Three other officers were injured.

Mayor Broome released this statement Monday morning about the deadly ambush one year ago.

“One year after the fatal shooting of our brave Baton Rouge Police officers Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Garafola, we are reminded of the ultimate sacrifice many of our uniformed officers all too often pay when serving our communities. I ask that we continue to honor those lives lost serving and protecting us by coming together as a city and moving forward in solidarity. On behalf of the great citizens of Baton Rouge, I thank our men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.”