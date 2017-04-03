Mayor of Central making emergency plan to clean ditches, culverts, drainage canals

CENTRAL – The Mayor of Central, Junior Shelton, is coordinating a plan to clean the ditches, culverts and drainage canals in the city.

According to city officials, due to the rain on April 2, Mayor Shelton is making a new plan to provide efforts to address immediate drainage concerns. Officials say the plan will combine the $4.7 million drainage fund and the $2.6 million emergency fund. Officials say Mayor Shelton was scheduled to travel to Washington D.C. this week to discuss the August flood and FEMA, however the trip has been canceled in order to prioritize the plan.



The emergency plan will be in addition to the long term drainage plan the city council approved. Officials say that a grant management program, CSRS, has been making assessments to get money from FEMA to allocate for drainage issues.

The mayor has begun working with firms to complete a plan and ensure that the city is in compliance with state statuses.

More information about the plan will be released at a later time.

