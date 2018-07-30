Mayor launches new health initiative in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the launch of a new initiative which aims to improve the health of residents through regular exercise.

Move with Mayor Broome, an initiative under HealthyBR, will promote more active lifestyles through various community-led walking and biking events. The events will be in partnership with organizations that seek to promote a culture of improving health throughout Baton Rouge.

Throughout August and September, Mayor Broome will host exercise events in various locations within the city to promote healthier lifestyle habits. Residents of all ages are encouraged to join Mayor Broome.



A schedule of upcoming events can be found below:

• August 4 – Back to School Bash

• August 18 – Move with a Doc

• September 6 – Capital Heights Bike Ride

• September 11 – Happy’s Running Club

• September 15 – Fitness Rocks

You can find more information on the HealthyBR website.