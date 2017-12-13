61°
Mayor has interviewed 3 of 5 chief candidates, will meet with all by week's end

Wednesday, December 13 2017
Source: WBRZ
BATON ROUGE – The mayor has interviewed three of the five candidates vying to be the city's next police chief and interviews with the remaining two are scheduled for later this week, WBRZ learned Wednesday.

Myron Daniels, Darryl Honore and Robert McGarner have met with the mayor. Between now and Friday, the mayor is expected to interview Murphy Paul and Ronald Stevens.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has said she will hire one of the five by the end of the year.   

