91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor, grandma kills 12-foot gator: 'Don't mess with Nana'

2 hours 3 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 September 20, 2018 11:38 AM September 20, 2018 in News
Source: KTRK
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Facebook

LIVINGSTON, Tx. - A grandma in Texas is making headlines for the killing of an alligator that was years in the making.

Judy Cochran is the mayor of Livingston, Texas. But she took a break from politics this week to settle a score with a 12-foot gator. She believes the animal is responsible for eating a miniature horse that went missing from her ranch three years ago.

She says she finally caught up with the 580-pound culprit Monday.

"This is what I killed on Monday and several wrote back, 'no you did not.' I said yes, I did do that," Cochran told KTRK after she posted the photo on social media.

Cochran's county in Texas is one of a few where you can only kill a gator 20 days of the year.

According to KTRK, the gator is now at a local taxidermist where its head and tail will be mounted. Cochran said she'll have the body of the gator fashioned into boots.

"Don't mess with Nana," said Cochran, laughing as she spoke with a reporter. "My grandchildren call me Nana."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days