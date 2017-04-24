Mayor Broome to speak at community crime review meeting

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Hope Zone will host a public community crime review meeting Monday afternoon.

The meeting will discuss crime in the area and will begin at 6 p.m. at BREC Saia Park.

Speakers expected to attend are Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; Dr. Juan Barthelemy, assistant professor of social work at LSU; Sgt. Riley Harbor of the Baton Rouge Police Department; and Will Morris, assistant district attorney.

A question and answer period will follow.