Mayor Broome to 'reinforce' support for ExxonMobil's future during press conference

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is expected to try calming tensions regarding ExxonMobil's future investment in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Broome did a phone interview last week with WBRZ and seemed unfazed by the tension between the parish and the oil company. The ExxonMobil released a stern and ominous statement related to its failed tax break requests.

"My overall sentiment about our city and our parish, whether it includes ExxonMobil or other industries, is that Baton Rouge is open for business," Broome previously said. "I've had a number of conversations with the leadership [at ExxonMobil] and I believe their stability in Baton Rouge will be sound."

Elected officials, business leaders, and community members who support a "strong business environment" will also attend today's press conference. WBRZ plans to stream the event which is set to start at 10 a.m.