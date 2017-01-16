Mayor Broome to participate in MLK Day activities

BATON ROUGE – Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, along with community member and leaders, will participate in several events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Broome participated in a block party with residents of the Gus Young area on Saturday to kick off celebrations, as well as announce the Community Change Center coming to the area soon.

On Monday morning, Broome spoke at Mount Zion First Baptist Church. The program was also followed by a march.

Broome will speak at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Festival of Service at 4200 Gus Young Avenue. The festival of service will include volunteers from more than 70 organizations who will repair home, paint murals, plant community gardens and clean up blighted properties in the Gus Young neighborhood.

On Wednesday, there will be a Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Reception at the LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs at 6:30 p.m. The goal of the event is to bring together LSU, BRCC and Southern University for a re-commitment of Martin Luther King's mission.