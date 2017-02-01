Mayor Broome to discuss BRPD policy changes

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss changes to the Baton Rouge Police Department's policies, her office announced.

Thursday's press conference will be held at 10 a.m. in the Metro Council Chambers at City Hall.

Broome has been vocal about the need for change in the police department since the start of her campaign as Mayor-President. Last week, Broome met with the BRPD Police Union to discuss the future of the department, however no details about what was discussed were released.

"After our conversation, I was assured that all of use want to work together and make this a safe community for all residents," Broome said following the meeting.

Broome also called a meeting with law enforcement officials and community leaders earlier this month to discuss police and community relations in efforts to rebuild the trust between the two.

Additionally, Broome has previously announced that she is actively looking for a new BRPD police chief and has met with current chief Carl Dabadie to discuss finding the "best qualified person" with her vision as it relates to public safety. She has previously stated that meeting with Dabadie regarding the search has been "productive and proactive."