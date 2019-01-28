Mayor Broome shows support during ExxonMobil turmoil

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome help a press conference Monday morning in order to ease people's minds about tensions regarding ExxonMobil's future investment in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Monday, Broome said the company is still looking add jobs and expand operations in the parish. She also discussed the importance of attracting new investors to the area.

Broome did a phone interview last week with WBRZ and seemed unfazed by the tension between the parish and the oil company. The ExxonMobil released a stern and ominous statement related to its failed tax break requests.

"My overall sentiment about our city and our parish, whether it includes ExxonMobil or other industries, is that Baton Rouge is open for business," Broome previously said. "I've had a number of conversations with the leadership [at ExxonMobil] and I believe their stability in Baton Rouge will be sound."