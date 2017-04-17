Mayor Broome selects chief administrative officer for city-parish government

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has selected Troy Bell to be chief administrative officer for the city-parish.

Bell is taking over the position most recently held in the interim by William Daniel, who will now be the city-parish’s permanent director of environmental services.

As chief administrative officer, Bell will manage the day-to-day operations at city hall, and will supervise the three assistant chief administrative officers already in place. He will join Broome’s cabinet this week.

“Mr. Bell has an impressive, documented record of public service on federal, state, and local levels, including administration in a number of U.S. cities. I am absolutely assured that he will successfully lead the daily operations of our city and parish," Broome said.

Bell, who has served as a sworn police officer in Miami, has previously worked in government, non-profit and private sectors.

Other previous posts include: special assistant to the city manager in Beverly Hills, California and utility/public works capital programs director for Miami-Dade County.