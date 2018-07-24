Mayor Broome presents road tax plan to voters

BATON ROUGE - Constituents had a lot of questions Monday night about the mayor-president's tax plan for roads. It was the first public meeting held to sell the proposal.

"I'm going to be open-minded which is a big change for me," said resident Deborah Todd. She opposed last year's tax proposal for transportation but could change her mind this time.

The plan known as MOVEBR would fund over 50 projects. The plan would build new roads, widen congested thoroughfares, connect dozens of traffic signals to the traffic control system and construct new sidewalks and drainage ways.

It would raise a half-cent sales tax for 30 years. The hike would cost the average household making $75,000 a year an extra $46 per year.

"The sales tax would not apply to food and prescription drugs," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

The metro council will vote August 8 whether to send it to voters in December. The mayor's office will hold five more public meetings in the next three weeks.

July 30: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bluebonnet Branch Library

August 1: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jones Creek Branch Library

August 2: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Charles Kelly Community Center

August 6: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jewel J Norman Community Center

August 7: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Zachary City Hall