Mayor Broome, Homeland Security officials to hold emergency management summit

BATON ROUGE – Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will host an emergency management summit for East Baton Rouge Parish on Mar. 7.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will also take part in the event. It will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at MOHSEP's Emergency Operations Center on Harding Boulevard.

The mayor, City-Parish leaders and Metro Council members will be in attendance.

"The summit will provide valuable training related to emergency management that will help all of us better prepare for the next emergency or disaster," Broome said.

Additionally, the mayor will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to announce a new Homeland Security grant.