Mayor Broome holds "Call to Action" meetings to help fight crime

BATON ROUGE- The City of Baton Rouge held a series of four meetings at local churches Tuesday night to discuss curbing crime throughout the city.

With 96 homicides this year to the date, Mayor-President Sharon Broome is pushing "Call to Action" meetings to get the community involved in her crime fighting plan.

Concerned residents gathered inside of Greater King David Baptist Church to take part in the discussion. They talked with community leaders, law enforcement and faith-based leaders to come up with possible solutions to reduce crime while strengthening communities.

"I feel unsafe as a young person, myself," Scotlandville resident Kiara Springfield said.

Springfield says she's seen crime firsthand and she believes it's getting out of control.

"I see people my age out there doing dirt or they're either the ones that's losing their life to crime and I honestly feel like, I know we can do better if we all come together but everyone wants to be against each other," Springfield said.

Mayor Broome says she want to gather information from residents in various communities to come up with a game plan.

"I'm not afraid of my town, why would I be?" Ronald Dotson said.

Dotson visits the Scotlandville community often, and he suggested several solutions.

"What we should do is, let's meet the police officer patrolling our area. We don't know them," Dotson said.

The city will use the information from all four meetings to add to the Mayor's crime fighting initiative.