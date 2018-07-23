Mayor Broome focusing on traffic troubles with MOVEBR public meetings

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is kicking off her series of public meetings to try and fix traffic troubles in the capital area.

There are six scheduled meetings in the next three weeks to cover all of the districts in an effort to get more public support for the mayor's second attempt at a road tax.

Broome's previous property tax was not approved by the Metro Council, but her new MOVEBR plan was applauded by some council members last month.

There are over 50 projects on the list that was released by the mayor's office. Many include adding travel lanes, turn lanes, extending lanes, and working on drainage. The overall estimate for the new improvements is just over $1 billion.

If approved, the half-cent sales tax would go into effect next April and last for 33 years.

Meeting schedule:

July 23: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Baptist Church

July 13: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bluebonnet Branch Library

August 1: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jones Creek Branch Library

August 2: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Charles Kelly Community Center

August 6: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jewel J Norman Community Center

August 7: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Zachary City Hall