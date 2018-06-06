Mayor Broome announces creation of EMS mental health program

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced the creation of the East Baton Rouge Parish EMS Critical Incident Stress Management team.

The CISM team provides quality support to emergency responders to effectively diminish the long-term effects of stress or PTSD, according to a release.

“I am delighted the CISM team is here to assist medics in coping with day-to-day work stresses and other mental health burdens that can arise from the workload, call volume, and the nature of certain emergency response situations,” said Broome. “The team is sure to set an even higher standard in Baton Rouge and strengthen the EMS community overall.”

The release states that the team helps employees lead healthier lives by providing pre-incident training, on-site support, psychological first aid, peer-to-peer support, and continued care to respondents who experience unmanaged chronic stress.

Contact information:

EBRP EMS CISM Team Main Number: 225-389-5155 x3000

Employee Assistance Program: 225-927-0160

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-272-8255