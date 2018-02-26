Mayor announces new city-parish website

BATON ROUGE- Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has announced the launch of the city-parish's new website.

The new site, BRLA.gov, replaces the former BRGov.com, a site that was more than 17 years old, according to a release. The new site has a modern design, a mobile-friendly platform, and streamlined navigation tools which efficiently connect users to critical information.

“Since taking office, one of my top priorities has been to revamp the way our city-parish government does business by making it easier, more intuitive, and accessible for all residents to request services and find the information they need as quickly as possible,” said Broome. “The new BRLA.gov addresses these needs through robust features, user-focused design elements, and key functionality that supports two-way communication with our residents. I am excited to share our new website with the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish, and invite all to access what we are referring to as our new digital front door for City-Parish government.”

The new site includes access buttons for commonly requested services, an integrated calendar function for residents regarding city-parish meetings or events, and interactive tools such as Community Voice. BRLA.gov also comes equipped with emergency alert capabilities updating residents with real-time information.