Mayor announces $167,478 grant to improve emergency communications

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Tuesday that Baton Rouge received a $167,478 grant from GHOSEP to enhance emergency communications across the parish.

The money will be used to improve communication between emergency centers and municipalities, including Baton Rouge, Baker, Central and Zachary.

Broome's office says 75 percent of the State Homeland Security Grant Program is allocated for public safety initiatives. Each city's portion can be used to buy equipment like computers, monitors and other conference call hardware.

The other 25 percent is allocated for law enforcement terrorism prevention activities. That money can be used to purchase equipment like portable radios and laptops.

The grant will be administered through the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“We’re excited to have these additional dollars to enhance our emergency operations response,” Broome said. “These grants will ultimately help make our community safer.”