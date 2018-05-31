'Max Gruver Act' to be signed into law Thursday

BATON ROUGE- A bill for stronger punishment in hazing-related incidents is expected to be signed into law.

It's been months since LSU freshman Max Gruver was found dead after a hazing ritual at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. Since then, four former students have been charged with crimes connected to the incident.

The bill was filed back in February by Representative Nancy Landry after she was approached by constituents as well as Gruver's parents.

The current hazing law only carries a maximum of a $100 fine and 30 days behind bars. With the new law, a hazing conviction would increase to a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in prison.

Gov. Edwards is expected to sign House Bill 78, better known as the 'Max Gruver Act' into law Thursday afternoon.