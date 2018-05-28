'Max Gruver Act' to be signed into law this week

BATON ROUGE - House Bill 78, better known as the 'Max Gruver Act', which toughens criminal penalties for hazing, is set to become law later this week.

Representative Nancy Landry filed the bill in February after being approached by constituents as well as Gruver's parents.

"We really need to change that attitude that somehow this is something some people sign up for, " Landry said.

Landry, a mother of college-aged children, still remembers first learning of Max's death in September 2017.

"A punch in the gut," Landry said. "I have a son at LSU who is also in a fraternity and felt it just as easily could've been my son."

Landry, who says this bill is one of the most fulfilling of her career, has been joined by Stephen and Rae Ann Gruver throughout the process.

"I really admire the Gruver's for turning their grief into action that will save lives in the future," Landry said.

Gov. Edwards is expected to sign the 'Max Gruver Act' into law Thursday at 2 p.m.