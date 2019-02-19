55°
Mavis Staples, Henry Gray, William Bell and more performing at 2019 Baton Rouge Blues Festival
BATON ROUGE - Mavis Staples, Henry Gray, and William Bell are among over 30 acts set to perform at the 25th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival.
The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation puts on the annual event in downtown Baton Rouge Saturday, April 13th and Sunday, April 14th. The family-friendly event is free to the public.
Click here to see the full lineup.
