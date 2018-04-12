Mattress business reaping benefits of Tom Hanks' movie

BATON ROUGE - A business in north Baton Rouge is reaping the benefits of Tom Hanks' movie being filmed in the capital area.

But boom isn't for the typical craft service the owner provides. Marion Denova, the owner of Instrouma Mattress Factory is making mattresses for the film.

For the past 26 years, Denova has devoted his time to his craft.

“I come to my job everyday, but I never come to work,” he said. “We construct a whole mattress from scratch.”

The shop is known for custom work. So custom, his skills have been sought out. Filmmakers from the movie 'Greyhound' asked Denova to make two mattresses.

"I hope I get credit for them,” Denova said as he laughed.

Set in the ealry years of WWII, the movie stars Tom Hanks as a commander of a Navy destroyer. Denova said producers were looking for bedding that stays true to the time.

"No springs, 100-percent cotton mattress,” said Denova “It doesn't emit a whole lot of heat and it was inexpensive at that time."

It's a job the 82-year-old never expected to have; making a bed for a scene he's told Tom Hanks will be in.

"The next best thing would be to meet the actor, but I don't know if that's going to happen," Denova said.

The movie is being filmed on the USS Kidd right now. Denova says he did get an invitation to stop by and possibly get a backstage look at the filming.