Matherne's Market, more student housing coming to LSU's campus

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced plans to build a full-fledged market on its campus as part of a major construction project along Nicholson Drive.

According to the announcement from LSU Tuesday, Matherne’s Market will open in the university’s new Nicholson Gateway Development Project currently under construction between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive.

The entire project is expected to be completed this fall and will include 763 units of apartment-style housing for over 1,500 students, with associated residential support spaces, such as lounge spaces, study areas, community gathering places and retail food service.

You can find more info on the development HERE.