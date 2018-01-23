63°
Matherne's Market, more student housing coming to LSU's campus

1 hour 56 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2018 Jan 23, 2018 January 23, 2018 1:10 PM January 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
BATON ROUGE - LSU has announced plans to build a full-fledged market on its campus as part of a major construction project along Nicholson Drive.

According to the announcement from LSU Tuesday, Matherne’s Market will open in the university’s new Nicholson Gateway Development Project currently under construction between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive.

The entire project is expected to be completed this fall and will include 763 units of apartment-style housing for over 1,500 students, with associated residential support spaces, such as lounge spaces, study areas, community gathering places and retail food service.

