Matassa's lawyer pens letter to council ahead of calls for resignation

GONZALES – The Ascension Parish council is set to discuss a resolution calling for the resignation of Parish President Kenny Matassa on Thursday. Additionally, a petition calling for Matassa's resignation was filed with the state.



Matassa's attorney wrote a letter requesting several bits of information from the council before the meeting.

Matassa was indicted by a grand jury on charges of public bribery on Friday. He is accused of offering a bribe to get a man running for office in Gonzales to drop out of the race.

Matassa bonded out of jail on a $5,000 bond. As he walked out of the facility he said, "I just want to say I didn't do nothing wrong, and I love being parish president of Ascension."

Prior to Thursday's council meeting, Matassa's attorney, Lewis Unglesby, sent a letter to the parish council requesting that he be advised of of several factors before the council considers any action in the meeting.

Unglesby writes that he wants to know prior to the meeting, what acts do the council plan to present, what evidence will be presented, who will present it and how many votes are needed for the motion to carry, along with several other requests.

Additionally, he writes that Matassa would like to "present evidence once he knows the scope of the hearing."

The letter also requests that Councilman David Satterlee, who is the author of the resolution calling for Matassa's resignation, not be allowed to vote or participate in the part of the meeting. Unglesby then closes the letter stating that Matassa wants the agenda item to be deferred until the "council can respond and employ the procedures necessary to allow everyone to make an informed vote.

To read the full letter, click here.