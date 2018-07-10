Matassa expected in court Tuesday for bribery case

GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Matassa's bribery accusations have cast a cloud over much of his term in office. It was last March when Matassa was indicted, accused of offering a bribe to a man running for office in Gonzales to drop out of the race.

Audio recordings released in 2016 by Pelican Post News appear to show Matassa and Gonzales businessman Olin Berthelot offer a bribe to Wayne Lawson, a then-candidate for Gonzales city council. Lawson claims he was offered $1,200 and a job if he dropped out of the race.

Lawson didn't drop out and ultimately lost. Matassa's attorney, Lance Unglesby, said Matassa was just offering a loan to a friend.

Berthelot was also indicted and Monday afternoon his defense attorney told WBRZ Berthelot has agreed to "testify truthfully" and will be given consideration for a misdemeanor plea, pretrial diversion, or dismissal.