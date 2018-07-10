Matassa co-defendant strikes testimony deal with AG office

GONZALES - According to the AG's office filing, Gonzales businessman Olin Berthelot will be allowed to plea guilty to a lesser charge of criminal mischief or he can enter a pre-trial diversion plan.

The deal worked out with the Louisiana State Attorney General's Office is contingent on Berthelot's testimony during the criminal bribery trial of current Ascension Parish President, Kenny Matassa.

The bench trial is expected to get underway at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Gonzales courthouse. If convicted Matassa faces a two-year prison sentence and a fine of $2,000. Matassa would have to resign from his elected post.

Berthelot and Matassa were both indicted in March 2017 for the alleged bribery of Wayne Lawson. Lawson lost his bid to run for the Gonzales City Council, but claims he was offered money to leave the race in exchange for a job with Ascension Parish Government.