Matassa bribery case moving too slow for some citizens

BATON ROUGE- It's been six months since audio recordings first surfaced that supposedly show Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa offered a bribe to a Gonzales city council candidate. A handful of Ascesnion politicians and activists met with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office Thursday about the case but were only given reassurances the investigation would be fair.

The AG's office is barred from discussing details of its grand jury investigation, they're not even allowed to acknowledge its existence. However, officials were still able to explain the general investigative process to the citizens Thursday.

"It was educational and I think it will reinstate trust in the process," said Daniel "Doc" Satterlee, an Ascension Parish councilman and Matassa opponent. Satterlee said he's also reassured by the reports that the grand jury has subpoenaed witnesses.

Another person at the meeting was former parish president candidate Clint Cointment who narrowly lost to Matassa in the December runoff. Also present was blogger Wade Petite, who originally released the Matassa recordings in August, but he was asked to leave Thursady's meeting. Officials with the Attorney General's office told Petite he was a potential witness and they weren't allowed to talk to him about the case.

In general the group of citizens said they want to topple a power hungry political machine in Ascension Parish that tries to fix elections. They said the Matassa recordings are clear evidence of that "good 'ol boy" system.

However, Matassa's lawyer Lewis Unglesby described the group of concerned citizens as a political clique who wants to overturn the results of the parish president election. "It's never appropriate or healthy in a democracy to try and use the power of accusations as a means to replace the voters' will," he said.