Massive youth soccer tournament returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A youth soccer tournament is returning to Baton Rouge and is expected to bring with it a $20 million economic impact.

Next year will mark the third time the capital city has been selected to host the Southern Regional Championship.

In 2019, 230 teams will converge on the Burbank Soccer Complex. Many of those 12,000+ visitors will come from out of state.

"Hopefully they'll experience this community and see how great Baton Rouge really is," said Carolyn McKnight, BREC superintendent.

The tournament also gives youth soccer teams ages 13-19 an opportunity to showcase their skills and provides a stage for college coaches to scout future players.

Baton Rouge will host the tournament in June of 2019.