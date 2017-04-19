Massive Google health study seeks volunteers to give up medical secrets

Google's health spinout, Verily, is asking 10,000 Americans for intimate knowledge about their bodies.

On Wednesday, Verily published a website announcing the launch of the Baseline Project, a multi-year study expected to cost more than $100 million. Verily says the project will search for clues to predicting heart disease and cancer.

Volunteers are being asked to submit to an unprecedented regimen of tests and physical monitoring. They’ll be asked to wear a heart-tracking watch that follows their pulse and movements in real time and will undergo a detailed workup of x-rays and heart scans, in addition to having their genomes deciphered and their blood tested in so-called liquid biopsies, which might be able to catch cancer early.

Each volunteer will be monitored for four years. Considering the amount of volunteers required, the full study could take a decade to complete.