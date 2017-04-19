83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Massive Google health study seeks volunteers to give up medical secrets

1 hour 50 minutes 47 seconds ago April 19, 2017 Apr 19, 2017 Wednesday, April 19 2017 April 19, 2017 1:56 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Google's health spinout, Verily, is asking 10,000 Americans for intimate knowledge about their bodies. 

On Wednesday, Verily published a website announcing the launch of the Baseline Project, a multi-year study expected to cost more than $100 million. Verily says the project will search for clues to predicting heart disease and cancer.

Volunteers are being asked to submit to an unprecedented regimen of tests and physical monitoring. They’ll be asked to wear a heart-tracking watch that follows their pulse and movements in real time and will undergo a detailed workup of x-rays and heart scans, in addition to having their genomes deciphered and their blood tested in so-called liquid biopsies, which might be able to catch cancer early.

Each volunteer will be monitored for four years. Considering the amount of volunteers required, the full study could take a decade to complete.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days