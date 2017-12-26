Massive flames engulf home Christmas night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Flames poured from the roof of a house Christmas night.

Fire crews first arrived on the scene just after 5 o'clock to find the home glowing – a raging inferno engulfed the inside. Minutes later, flames were burning through walls and windows.

The blaze was at a home at the corner of Washington Avenue and North 26th.

The fire department spent much of Christmas night looking into the cause, but haven't been able to determine how the fire started.

The fire was so intense, firefighters were told to leave the inside and only fight the fire from the exterior.

