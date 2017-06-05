76°
Massive fire in Florida closes U.S. 1 into Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. - A massive marina fire has closed U.S. 1, the only road in or out of the Florida Keys.
The fire broke out early Monday at the Vaca Key Marina in Marathon, which is 113 miles (182 kilometers) south of Miami. The highway - also known as the Overseas Highway - runs south to Key West, which is 48 miles (77 kilometers) away. Monroe County Sheriff's spokeswoman Becky Herrin says the road in closed in both directions.
Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said in a news release that responding firefighters found the fire had quickly spread from a boat to a house and a lot filled with wooden lobster traps.
The fire has been contained and Clark says crews are working to clean up the scene and reopen the highway.
