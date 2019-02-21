Massive fire destroys vacant Mid City house

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a house in Mid City for nearly an hour late Tuesday night, but were unable to save the vacant building from the flames.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the scene of the fire at an unoccupied house in the 300 block of S. 16th Street around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Witnesses said the streets around the fire, behind the old Entergy power facility on Government Street, were closed as flames peaked feet above treetops. Government Street was among the streets closed as the fire raged.

People reported a heavy smokey haze as the fire burned up the vacant, two-story structure near the Spain and S. 16th intersection. Firefighters said the house was boarded up and had been empty of residents for some time before the flames broke out.

BRFD said the fire was extinguished within the hour with numerous firetrucks on the scene, but the flames decimated the structure to such a degree that investigators report it as a total loss on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.