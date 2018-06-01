93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Massive bear 'arrested' after weeklong tour of Louisiana city

2 hours 18 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, June 01 2018 Jun 1, 2018 June 01, 2018 2:23 PM June 01, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

WINNFIELD - A 350-pound bear has been causing quite a stir in a small city in the northern part of Louisiana over the past week.

According to a report from the News Star, the animal has been loitering around Winnfield for the past week, visiting different landmarks throughout the city.

"Parents aren't letting their kids play outside," state Rep. Jack McFarland told the News Star.

Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan said he was advised by state Wildlife and Fisheries officials to ignore the animal so that it might eventually leave. But, that doesn't appear to have worked with this stubborn bear.

"Now he's all over town," Cranford said. "We've never had a bear in the city of Winnfield before and a lot of people are scared to death."

Those who aren't afraid have been trying to get a closer look at the local celebrity.

"People are taking selfies with the bear," McFarland said. "It's dangerous."

The sheriff says his department has had to cordon off a six-block area in downtown in order to make sure residents were safe.

Friday afternoon, the Department of Wildlife and fisheries finally made its way to Winnfield and tranquilized the bear. The sheriff says the troublesome animal has been "arrested" and will be released back into the wild.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days