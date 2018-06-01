Massive bear 'arrested' after weeklong tour of Louisiana city

WINNFIELD - A 350-pound bear has been causing quite a stir in a small city in the northern part of Louisiana over the past week.

According to a report from the News Star, the animal has been loitering around Winnfield for the past week, visiting different landmarks throughout the city.

"Parents aren't letting their kids play outside," state Rep. Jack McFarland told the News Star.

Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan said he was advised by state Wildlife and Fisheries officials to ignore the animal so that it might eventually leave. But, that doesn't appear to have worked with this stubborn bear.

"Now he's all over town," Cranford said. "We've never had a bear in the city of Winnfield before and a lot of people are scared to death."

Those who aren't afraid have been trying to get a closer look at the local celebrity.

"People are taking selfies with the bear," McFarland said. "It's dangerous."

The sheriff says his department has had to cordon off a six-block area in downtown in order to make sure residents were safe.

Friday afternoon, the Department of Wildlife and fisheries finally made its way to Winnfield and tranquilized the bear. The sheriff says the troublesome animal has been "arrested" and will be released back into the wild.