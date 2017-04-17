Masses crowded as Christians gather for Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Pews were filled, leaving only room to stand. It's Easter Sunday mass at St Joseph's Cathedral where Catholics have gathered to celebrate Jesus' resurrection.

Nebe Kadair had to kneels in prayer on the floor, the only open spot he could find.

"Today, Easter Sunday is the most scared day to he year as far as I'm concerned," Kadair said.

Jesus' rising from the dead is honored throughout this Easter mass as christian families worship together.

Constance Hall and her family have been attending St. Joseph for more than two decades.

"Easter Sunday and the Hall family tradition mean fellowshipping with each other, worshipping Christ and assembling together to carry over the traditions to the younger members of our family," Hall said.

And Easter Sunday is an especially busy day for men of the cloth.

Bishop Robert Muench, leader of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, was serving double duty on this Sunday, presiding over Easter mass and then blessing today's special meal for the homeless at St. Vincent De Paul.

"Blessing to everybody. Happy Easter and make this a special day," Bishop Muench said to the congregation.

