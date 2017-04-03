Massage therapists arrested for giving 'erotic' massages

Photo: STPSO

COVINGTON - Two massage therapists have been arrested after authorities discovered they were giving "erotic" massages to some of their customers.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Cuiling Wang and 47-year-old Xiaohong Miao were arrested after the sheriff's office received several complaints concerning illegal activities at the Chinese Health Spa.

Members of St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force and Homeland Security investigators conducted an undercover investigation and discovered the illegal activity.

Wang and Miao were both booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail for committing prohibited sexual conduct during massages. Both have since been released on bond.