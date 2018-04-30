Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client during session

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a massage therapist has been arrested after he allegedly violated one of his clients during an appointment.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Jan. 11, at a massage parlor within the parish.

The victim says she had a massage scheduled with the suspect, 43-year-old Pondexter Kelly. Over the course of the massage, she says Kelly moved his hands up her thigh and toward her groin. Kelly then allegedly used his fingers to sexually assault the client.

The victim told deputies she was face down, crying and too afraid to move, so she waited for him to stop. After about two minutes, the assault finally came to an end and she left. As she got up, the victim said she was in pain and bleeding.

After the encounter, the woman says Kelly texted her offering more "enhanced" massages. Investigators were later shown the text messages and a rape kit was used to corroborate the victim's claims. Kelly told officers he didn't recall sending the texts and claims he gave her a normal 90-minute massage as usual.

He was arrested Monday and booked on one count of sexual battery.